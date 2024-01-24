SEPTA to end in-person ticket sales at 14 regional rail stations

Amid the rise of key cards and on-board payments, SEPTA will end in-person ticket sales at 14 of their regional rail stations this week, the transit agency announced Wednesday.

In-person ticket sales will end at the following stations on Friday, Feb. 2, according to SEPTA:

St. Martins

Oreland

Clifton

North Hills

Roslyn

Chelten

Chestnut Hill East

Mt. Airy

Cheltenham

East Falls

Carpenter

Melrose Park

Wallingford

Morton

“Most stations will remain open during normal operating hours for registered SEPTA Key cardholders, as well as Senior, Reduced Fare, and CCT cardholders, to access seating, restrooms, and other amenities,” SEPTA wrote.

SEPTA customers can pay their fare on board trains using cash or credit. SEPTA also encourages customers to purchase a SEPTA Key card. Visit the SEPTA website or call 855-567-3782 for more information about SEPTA Key.