SEPTA

Token of appreciation: SEPTA ‘obsessed' family gets matching tattoos

The Gottesman family is showing its love for SEPTA, its former tokens and tattoos

By Matt DeLucia and Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chalk this one up to commitment, bonding and love for a certain kind of transportation.

Years ago, the Gottesman family in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood made a pact to do something special.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

They just made good on that deal. And what they ended up with is a circular mark of what they love the most – no, it’s not a Philadelphia icon like the Liberty Bell or Independence Hall.

What the Gottesman family loves most is another Philly thing – SEPTA.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“That was like my first love was, it was the Broad Street line? I know that sounds crazy,” Paige Gottesman said while sitting next to her husband Sam Gottseman

“I'm almost just ashamed to say just how obsessed we are -- a little bit -- with SEPTA,” Paige said.

SEPTA 21 hours ago

Hop onto the ‘L': SEPTA changing names of subway, trolley and bus lines

SEPTA Feb 5

SEPTA hopeful for funding from Pa. Gov. Shapiro's state budget proposal

Even the two Gottesman children -- young adults now -- rode and recorded their rides.

“It was not only using SEPTA for transportation, but like the sense of wonderment and enjoyment that the kids exhibited,” Sam said.

“It's been a part of our entire life,” son Bengie Gottesman said, while next to his sister Stella Gottesman.

“It was not only using SEPTA for transportation, but like the sense of wonderment and enjoyment that the kids exhibited,” dad Sam said.

There is something else that brings mom and dad wonder and joy – tattoos.

“I just started getting them wherever I would go, like, where I travel,” mom Paige said. “So they're all kind of like postcards, a little bit.”

The love for SEPTA and body art has now come full circle for the Gottesmans.

“I've been ready for a tattoo since I don't even know when,” daughter Stella said. “But, my first tattoo, I knew that it was going to be a family tattoo.”

But what would that tattoo look like?

“We had no idea what it was going to be,” Paige said. “Let's just let it naturally come to us -- and it came to us really quick.”

It had to be train related, naturally.

“Tokens,” Paige said. “The best thing in the whole world.”

Yes, the Gottesmans opted to pay homage to the way we paid in the days gone by.

“Some people are skeptical, like, ‘why would you get a SEPTA token tattoo?’” Bengie quipped. 

“It's just it's just like the perfect little circle,” Stella said.

“It's so great,” Paige said. “We're really in it forever now.”

Those bronze and silver-colored SEPTA tokens live on, on each of the Gottesmans’ forearms “even though SEPTA had tokens much longer than they probably should have,” Sam said.

The token of appreciation reminds the son of his upbringing in Philadelphia no matter where he goes.

“If I ever feel, like, disconnected from my family or, like, just disconnected from Philly in any sort of way, I can just look down and I'm like, ‘I'm from there,’” Bengie said. “And, I can remember all the memories that I've had and all the memories that I’ve had and all experiences in them. It makes me happy.”

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

SEPTA
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us