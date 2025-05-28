Take SEPTA to the pool?

This summer you can show your love for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority as you jump into the water thanks to SEPTA rail map swim trunks.

That's right, not only can you sleep in SEPTA rail map bed duvet with a SEPTA pillow, but now you can wear the rail map on your shorts poolside or on a trip to the Jersey Shore (SEPTA doesn't get you there).

"Get ready for a one-of-a-kind beach experience with our RRD Map Beach Shorts," a posting on the SEPTA Store page says. "These men's shorts feature the authentic SEPTA Rail map design, making them both stylish and functional. Don't just wear a map, be a map!"

The white shorts with the colorful rail lines on the front sell for $32.95 on preorder on SEPTA's online store site.

People can see you coming and going as the back features a pocket with the red, white and blue SEPTA logo on it.

The shorts must be popular as they have already sold out in medium and small sizes, as of May 28, 2025. However, guys can still grab the shorts in small, XL, 2XL and 3XL sizes.

Should you grab a pair (orders placed by May 30 will be shipped around June 20 or you can pickup in a few days at the SEPTA Transit Store in Center City, the transit agency says) you can make sure you're covered on top with a SEPTA vehicle button-down shirt (preorder now).

The SEPTA love doesn't end once you get home.

Once you get home, you can rinse off behind a SEPTA Regional Rail map shower curtain before drying off with a SEPTA towel.

Basically, if you love SEPTA, you can wear it and live it thanks to the SEPTA Store.