SEPTA Makes Changes to Overnight Service to Allow for Coronavirus Cleaning

SEPTA is changing its schedule to deal with the ongoing realities of the coronavirus pandemic and it could mean a different commute for some Philadelphia subway riders.

SEPTA is transitioning from a modified Summer Schedule to a modified Spring Schedule overnight Sunday into Monday.

Don’t let the Spring Schedule name fool you, it is specifically geared toward challenges SEPTA is experiencing this November.

There are three major changes highlighted by SEPTA:

Broad Street Line Express Service will operate before 10 a.m. and after 2 p.m.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Broad Street Line local service will operate every seven minutes offering a comparable level of frequency for midday and evening travel.

Owl Bus Service will resume operating seven days a week on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines between 12:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

“All night weekend train service will be suspended to allow for concentrated station and vehicle cleaning,” SEPTA said. “This change reflects restrictions on late night and event activities across the City due to COVID-19 regulations and current ridership patterns.”

“SEPTA would like to stress to customers that full weekend overnight service will continue with the switch from rail to bus along the Market-Frankford (MFL) and Broad Street (BSL) Lines. Service frequency will improve – with buses running every 15 minutes between 12:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., compared to every 20 minutes with trains. Overnight buses will stop at all stations along both lines. This is the same service that operates along the MFL and BSL during weekday overnights.”

Service on routes currently operating 15-15-5 (15 minutes or less, 15 hours a day, 5 days per week Monday to Friday) will be continued, SEPTA said.

"The schedule change also restores some service, mainly on buses, for students returning to school – similar to typical fall and spring schedules," SEPTA said.

The Philadelphia School District has, however, delayed the return of public school students to classrooms.