Designated stroller areas to be available on 120 SEPTA buses by end of April

By Cherise Lynch

In an effort to make travel on SEPTA more accommodating to families, the transit agency is launching a new initiative to add designated stroller areas to select buses across Philadelphia.

Officials shared in a press release that over the next month, customers will see new signage that reads "Stroller Spot" on a total of 120 buses that provide service on bus routes 23, 25, 32, 49, 58 and 84.

The first "Stroller Spot" buses are already out on the street, according to the transit agency, with all 120 to be finished by the end of April.

All buses with a stroller area will be marked with a special decal on the bus exterior above the boarding door, officials said. The space inside is also identified with blue signage.

“We know that it can be difficult for customers with young children to find adequate space on-board buses, and it is a challenge for our dedicated operators to manage this while they are providing service,” SEPTA Interim General Manager Scott A. Sauer said in a news release. “To address this, it was important for us to get input from both our customers about how they navigate these spaces – along with our operators, who need to be able to ensure we are maintaining safety and accessibility for everyone. The Stroller Spot initiative was designed with this critical feedback, and we are eager to hear more from them about how it is working once we have all 120 buses in service with these spaces."

SEPTA officials share that passengers should note that the maximum size for strollers is 26 inches wide and 36 inches long. Passengers can also request that the accessibility ramp be deployed when entering or exiting the bus.

"Guidance for caregivers is to secure the child within the stroller, engage stroller brakes, hold the stroller while on board, and keep the aisle and doorways clear," SEPTA officials said.

More information, including a demonstration video about SEPTA’s stroller policy, is available at
wwww.septa.org/traveling-with-children.

