As the union representing the operators of SEPTA's Philadelphia subway, trolley and buses continues to negotiate a new deal, a strike on a second front looms for the transit agency and it could bring service in the suburbs to a halt.

SMART Local 1594, the union that represents SEPTA workers in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties, could go on strike at the end of Monday.

Hundreds of workers who keep buses and trolleys rolling in the suburbs and the Norristown High Speed Line on track could walk off the job if they don’t reach a deal with SEPTA by midnight.

The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, Transportation Division, Local 1594’s contract officially expires at the end of Nov. 18, 2024, SEPTA told NBC10.

SMART authorized the strike more than a week ago. The union is asking for better pay and safety measures.

SEPTA said talks were set to continue Monday.

SEPTA negotiating deals on two fronts

This fight in the suburbs is like the one happening in the city where SEPTA’s largest union – TWU Local 234 that represents workers on Philadelphia’s Market-Frankford and Broad Street line subways, trolleys and over 100 bus routes – also fights for better pay and safety measures.

TWU Local 234 and SEPTA have been in talks since the summer and the union has been threatening a strike for weeks after their contract expired.

Were told talks about protecting workers -- including adding ballistic shields for bus drivers are moving forward. But, as SEPTA faces a $240 million deficit, talks about increased wages have stalled.

There was no indication, as of Monday morning, that workers in either union would walk off the job just yet as bargaining continues.

Commuters are hoping deals can be done to keep trains, buses and trolleys moving in Philadelphia and the suburbs.