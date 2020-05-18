What to Know SEPTA has resumed regular schedules on many bus and trolley lines.

There are restrictions on how many people can ride buses and trolleys and people must board and pay at the front of the vehicles again.

Some stations remain closed on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street subway lines.

Most SEPTA bus, subway and trolley lines returned to normal schedules in time for the Monday morning commute as the Philadelphia-area transit authority relaxes extreme restrictions put in place for the coronavirus shutdown.

Regular weekday and weekend frequency resumed on many bus and trolley lines, SEPTA said. Trains on the Broad Street and Market-Frankford subway lines and the Norristown High Speed Line (NHSL) operated on normal schedules Monday.

Front-door boarding and a fare collection will come along with the normalized service. Rider limits of 20 passengers per 40-foot bus, 30 customers per articulated bus, 25 passengers per trolley and 30 passengers by NHSL train remain in place. Passengers, excluding those with disabilities, must exit using the center or rear doors.

Customers are strongly encouraged to wear a mask or cover their faces when riding, SEPTA said.

SEPTA installed new shields to protect drivers from airborne contact with boarding customers. Some seats will be marked off to encourage social distancing.

Here's how to get on and off a SEPTA bus properly under social distancing guidelines as the transit agency begins ramping up service, as NBC10 reporter Lauren Mayk shows.

SEPTA asked customers to keep trips to those that are essential only.

A few changes and restrictions remain. The Route 101 Trolley will operate as a bus, and the Route 102 Trolley will remain suspended, as will the Route 91, which serves Graterford Prison. Routes 204, 310, 311, and LUCY Gold and Green Routes will continue to operate on a reduced schedule.

On rail lines, SEPTA increased service on the Broad Street subway, Market-Frankford subway and Norristown High Speed Line Sunday into Monday. Overnight weekend subway service will resume. Some stations will remain closed, however, so SEPTA can keep up with more frequent cleanings.

Cashiers won't be accepting cash for train rides. Those using cash must buy a Quick-Trip Key Card at fare kiosks.

The stations that remain open are:

Market-Frankford Line

Frankford Transportation Center, Arrott Transportation Center, Erie-Torresdale, Allegheny, Huntingdon, Berks, Girard, Spring Garden, 8th Street, 11th Street, 15th Street, 30th Street, 34th Street, 40th Street, 46th Street, 56th Street, 60th Street and 69th Street Transportation Center.

Broad Street Line/Broad-Ridge Spur

Fern Rock Transportation Center, Olney Transportation Center, Hunting Park, Erie, Allegheny, North Philadelphia, Cecil B. Moore, Girard, 8th Street, Race-Vine, City Hall, Walnut/Locust, Ellsworth/Federal, Snyder, Oregon and NRG.

Night Owl Bus Service along both lines will resume on weekdays, and overnight train service will return on weekends.

Regional Rail lines continue to operate on lifeline schedule for at least three weeks.

SEPTA has full service changes listed on its website.