SEPTA releases final version of its bus network redesign

After two years, SEPTA has released the final version of its first-ever comprehensive redesign of its entire bus network.

The transit authority's "Bus Revolution" aims to enhance reliability and service frequency. Additionally, under the plan, the number of bus routes will be cut from 125 to 106.

Riders in six suburban zones could also expect SEPTA to offer on-demand transit services, similar to Uber or Lyft.

In September, SEPTA held in-person and virtual hearings to give the public a chance to voice their possible concerns about the proposed changes.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"These changes are designed to make the bus network more reliable, bring frequent bus routes closer to

more people and jobs, and create a network that is easier to understand and use,” SEPTA CEO and

General Manager Leslie S. Richards said in a news release. “The public outreach effort for this initiative has been

unprecedented, and the feedback we received has been crucial in shaping the proposal that will now be

considered by the SEPTA Board.”

The plan will be presented in front of the SEPTA board next week for final approval. If passed, riders could see changes as soon as this upcoming summer.

For more information, visit www.septabusrevolution.com.