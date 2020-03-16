SEPTA Running Fewer Regional Rail Trains Due to Staffing Problems

SEPTA was forced to cancel some of its Regional Rail trains Monday morning due to a lack of workers.

The Philadelphia-area transit agency canceled 14 of its scheduled departures due to what a spokesperson called “manpower issues.”

These are the lines where trains were canceled Monday morning, SEPTA said:

One train on Manayunk/ Norristown line

One on Media/ Elwyn line

Three on Chestnut Hill East

Four on Paoli/Thorndale

Three on Lansdale/Doylestown

Two on Chestnut Hill West

SEPTA wouldn’t elaborate on the staffing problems for the trains. The cancellations come as people around the Philadelphia region wake up to a new temporary normal as the new coronavirus has forced the closure of schools, restaurants and attractions around the region.

SEPTA urged passengers to be patient, saying that if your normal departure doesn’t come, another train should follow it. They suggested using the SEPTA website, Twitter and app to track your departure.