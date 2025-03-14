SEPTA

New SEPTA Regional Rail schedules take effect this weekend: What to know

New schedules will go into effect on Sunday, March 16, 2025, and riders are encouraged to check the schedules for new departure and arrival times

By Cherise Lynch

Attention SEPTA Regional Rail riders. New changes are being made to most schedules starting this weekend.

The transit agency said the new schedules will go into effect on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

SEPTA said travelers should check individual schedules for details, as time may not change at all stations on adjusted trains.

Here is an overview of the changes:

Airport Line

Weekdays: There are no time adjustments. Select trains no longer go through to Fox Chase or serve Wayne Junction Station.  

Weekends: No adjustments

Chestnut Hill East Line

Weekdays: Trains adjusted to operate between 1 minute earlier and 4 minutes later.  

Due to scheduled track work, weekday service is reduced from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. in both directions until April 27, 2025. Trains will operate every 2 hours. Passengers should use the Chestnut Hill West Line or SEPTA Bus Route 23 for alternative service. 

The following trains will not operate temporarily: 

Outbound Trains: 

Train 712 that departed Suburban Station at 12:44 p.m. 

Train 746 that departed Suburban Station at 8:45 a.m. 

Train 708 that departed Suburban Station at 10:52 a.m. 

Inbound Trains: 

  • Train 711 that departed Chestnut Hill East at 9:57 a.m. 
  • Train 715 that departed Chestnut Hill East at 11:57 a.m. 
  • Train 719 that departed Chestnut Hill East at 2:02 p.m. 

Weekends: Trains adjusted to operate between 2 minutes earlier and 4 minutes later.

Chestnut Hill West Line

Weekdays: New schedule. Trains adjusted to operate between 7 minutes earlier to 9 minutes later.  

Weekends: No adjustments. 

Cynwyd Line

No adjustments are listed.

Fox Chase Line

Weekdays: Trains adjusted to operate between 10 minutes earlier and 8 minutes later.

Weekends: No adjustments.

Fern Rock Combined Line

No adjustments are listed.

Glenside Combined Line

Weekdays: Trains adjusted to operate between 8 minutes earlier and 22 minutes later. 

Weekends: No adjustments.

Lansdale/Doylestown Line

Weekdays: Trains adjusted to operate between 6 minutes earlier and 4 minutes later. 

Weekends: No adjustments.

Manayunk/Norristown Line

Weekdays: Trains adjusted to operate between 3 minutes earlier and 11 minutes later

Weekends: No adjustments. 

Media/Wawa Line

Weekdays: Trains adjusted to operate between 4 minutes earlier and 6 minutes later. 

Weekends: No adjustments. 

Paoli/Thorndale Line

Weekdays: Trains adjusted to operate between 13 minutes earlier and 5 minutes later. 

Weekends: No adjustments. 

Penn Medicine Combined Line

No adjustments are listed.

Trenton Line

Weekdays: Trains adjusted to operate up to 5 minutes later. 

Weekends: No adjustments

Warminster Line

Weekdays: Trains adjusted to operate between 1 and 9 minutes later. 

  • Inbound train 6499which departed Glenside at 8:38 a.m., will no longer operate. 

Weekends: No adjustments.

 Shuttle buses operate weekends only between Glenside and Warminster stations beginning March 22.

West Trenton Line

Weekdays: Trains adjusted to operate between 8 minutes earlier and 22 minutes later. 

Weekends: No adjustments.

Wilmington/Newark Line

Weekdays: Trains adjusted to operate up to 12 minutes later. 

  • Outbound train 5217 that departs Suburban Station at 1:35 pm will now stop at Eddystone Station. 

Weekends: No adjustments. 

In addition to regular adjustments, SEPTA has implemented several changes specifically designed to improve its on-time performance, including:

  • Adding 31 assistant conductors to peak trains so that more cars can be open for passenger seating and boarding/alighting can move more quickly  
  • Adjusting train schedules on approximately 20% of their service to reduce the likelihood that a small delay will spread and cause additional delays 
  • Increasing time between SEPTA and Amtrak trains to reduce the impact of Amtrak delays on SEPTA trains, particularly on the Paoli-Thorndale Line 
  • Staging the newest vehicles in their fleet to use during peak service as much as possible since newer vehicles allow for faster boarding/alighting  
  • Continuing to deploy maintenance crews in strategic locations in advance to get service restored quickly in the event of a disruption 

Plan future trips and view real-time train arrival information on septa.org/schedulesplan.septa.org or download the SEPTA App.

