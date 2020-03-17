SEPTA Reduces Regional Rail Service; PATCO, Amtrak Also Cut Trains

What to Know Transit schedules have been cut back as nonessential businesses are closed and workers stay home during the coronavirus pandemic

SEPTA reduced regional rail schedules. Amtrak is operating at 40% of its usual Northeast Corridor schedules. PATCO is running trains less frequently

SEPTA bus, subway and trolley service is on its usual schedule.

SEPTA has reduced Regional Rail service as Pennsylvania and New Jersey closed nonessential businesses and asked commuters to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday, the trains are on a Saturday schedule, SEPTA tweeted. Going forward, SEPTA's trains will run on a schedule like the one it uses in a winter storm during the shutdown, SEPTA said.

SEPTA Key senior and reduced fare card processing programs are closed.

All changes are in place until further notice.

Meanwhile PATCO said Monday that it would not operate trains as frequently as usual, adding a little more time between departures.

Amtrak is operating its Northeast Corridor trains at about 40% of typical weekday schedules.

All Keystone Service will be suspended starting Wednesday, March 18, and all Pennsylvanian trains will be canceled starting Thursday.