Chuck Lawson Promoted to SEPTA Chief of Transit Police

What to Know Charles "Chuck" Lawson drops the interim tag and becomes the chief of SEPTA Transit Police as of Sunday, May 14.

The Philadelphia-area transit authority made the announcement of the promotion of the 29-year veteran of the force on Friday.

"Under his leadership, we will continue to enhance our safety and security efforts, ensuring the best environment for our employees and riders," SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie Richards said.

SEPTA has promoted from within for its top cop job.

Léelo en español aquí.

On Friday, SEPTA announced the that they are removing the interim tag from Transit Police Chief Charles “Chuck” Lawson. He became the interim transit police chief on July 5, 2022.

"The safety and security of SEPTA’s employees and riders has always been my top priority," Lawson said in a news release announcing his promotion.

Lawson has been part of SEPTA's police force that is tasked with "protection of SEPTA employees, riders, and property" since he started as a patrol officer in 1993, SEPTA said. Prior to being name interim chief, Lawson served as a SEPTA Transit Police inspector, "the department’s second-highest ranking role," according to SEPTA.

“Chuck’s three decades of dedication to the Authority makes him the ideal candidate to address the challenges we face on our system every day,” SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie Richards said. “Under his leadership, we will continue to enhance our safety and security efforts, ensuring the best environment for our employees and riders.”

Under Lawson's interim leadership he put an emphasis on using camera technology to address crime. "During his 10-month tenure as Acting Chief, Lawson created SEPTA’s first Virtual Patrol Unit, utilizing the Authority’s extensive camera network to assist in crime prevention," SEPTA said.

“Thanks to all of these efforts, Chuck is overseeing SEPTA’s largest officer recruitment class in more than

20 years, increasing our patrol ranks by more than 10%,” SEPTA COO Scott Sauer said. “Having worked in every department within SEPTA Transit Police, Chuck is uniquely equipped to lead these new hires, as well as our existing officers.”

Lawson is tasked with increasing public trust in a transit system beleaguered by shootings, anti-social behavior and lower ridership in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawson will be tasked with making people feel more comfortable on buses, trains and trolleys and at stations.

NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal talks to SEPTA general manager and CEO Leslie Richards about what SEPTA is doing to make it more comfortable for commuters. A funding fallout is forcing the transit agency to make tough choices. Safety and comfort are ongoing concerns for riders.