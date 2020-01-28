naming rights

Penn Medicine Inks $3.3M Deal for Naming Rights to SEPTA Train Station

The station is across the street from the $1.5 billion patient pavilion — the largest capital project in Penn’s history — being erected in West Philadelphia.

By Philadelphia Business Journal - John George

SEPTA's Penn Medicine Station
Penn Medicine Station will start appearing on SEPTA system maps.

Another Philadelphia train station will soon carry the name of city-based health system.

The University of Pennsylvania Health System has entered into a five-year, $3.3 million deal with SEPTA that will result in renaming what was University City Station as Penn Medicine Station.

The 6,400 regional rail passengers that use the station on a daily basis will see new signage, maps and interactive screens reflecting the name change in the coming weeks.

The station is across the street from the $1.5 billion patient pavilion — the largest capital project in Penn’s history — being erected in West Philadelphia. A new pedestrian bridge across Health Sciences Drive will connect to the station.

“As the gateway to the Pavilion and our West Philadelphia medical campus, thousands of people each day pass through this SEPTA station en route to work, visit, and receive care in our facilities," Kevin Mahoney, CEO of the Penn Health System. "We’re thrilled for the opportunity for the station to bear the Penn Medicine name."

