What to Know SEPTA On-Demand will be available in nine areas in the Philly suburbs.

The ride-hailing service will cost $2 with a KEY card or $2.50 in cash.

Riders can expect response times of up to 30 minutes after requesting a ride.

On-demand rides are coming to the Philadelphia suburbs from SEPTA in an effort to minimize gaps in bus service in parts of Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties.

Riders will be able to request a lift through their phones and see when a driver could arrive. SEPTA says there will be a 30-minute response time from the initial request.

How much will it cost?

SEPTA On-Demand will cost the same as any other ride on the bus -- $2 with a KEY card or $2.50 cash.

Where can it take you?

The zone-based service will allow riders to move from point-to-point within a zone. Each zone has at least one connection to a fixed route bus to reach regional transfer hubs.

The on-demand zones will include Bristol-Croydon-Cornwells Heights, Bristol-Levittown-Fairless Hills, Malvern, West Chester, Phoenixville, Norristown, Telford and Cheyney University and Painters Crossing.

SEPTA will provide "curb-to-curb service, not door-to-door service" which means riders may need to walk to the nearest intersection, the organization says.

How do you schedule a ride?

Riders will be able to request rides through a mobile app or by calling the call center, SEPTA says. Depending on what software the transit organization acquires, it's possible riders will be able to schedule rides in advance or create a recurring reservation.

What will the buses look like?

The on-demand services will use smaller buses that are ADA accessible and equipped with a bike rack, according to SEPTA. Depending on demand (get it?) the number of people you ride with will vary.

Why is SEPTA launching this service?

The plan is part of SEPTA's "Bus Revolution," which aims to make the entire bus system service better for riders.

The transit organization hopes to better serve riders in the suburbs by using their resources more efficiently. Currently, many suburban bus routes operate hourly or less, and often only six days per week, according to SEPTA.