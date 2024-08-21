SEPTA announces new safety plan, aims to protect students going to and from school

As the school year approaches, SEPTA is looking to implement an enhanced safety plan to ensure the security of students who rely on the public transportation system.

The new safety plan for the 2024-205 school year includes the following:

Increased Officer Presence: Police will work extended overlapping shifts to provide coverage during the start and end of the school day. Officials said more than 100 police officers will be patrolling during school dismissal.

Police will work extended overlapping shifts to provide coverage during the start and end of the school day. Officials said more than 100 police officers will be patrolling during school dismissal. Targeted Patrols: Officials said SEPTA Police will intensify patrols in areas where multiple schools converge. There will be strategic escorts of buses into the largest terminals and police assigned to trains to ensure safe and orderly travel.

Officials said SEPTA Police will intensify patrols in areas where multiple schools converge. There will be strategic escorts of buses into the largest terminals and police assigned to trains to ensure safe and orderly travel. Virtual Patrol Units: SEPTA will utilize "virtual patrol" units to monitor activity in real-time, allowing officers to dispatch quickly if there are any issues. Officials said they will use "video live-look-in" on school tripper buses.

SEPTA will utilize "virtual patrol" units to monitor activity in real-time, allowing officers to dispatch quickly if there are any issues. Officials said they will use "video live-look-in" on school tripper buses. Collaboration with Philadelphia School District: SEPTA officials said they will coordinate with the Philadelphia Police Department to expand the safe corridors program, thus utilizing SEPTA, PPD, and school police to staff corridors from schools to SEPTA Stations. Information will also be shared between all groups to ensure early notifications of emerging student conflicts and other problems, officials said.

“SEPTA Police are collaborating closely with the Philadelphia Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to increase the visibility of uniformed officers across our system,” SEPTA Transit Police Chief Charles Lawson said in a news release. “Our strategy also includes the use of over 30,000 surveillance cameras across the system. These cameras are monitored by our virtual patrol unit, allowing us to extend our reach and respond quickly to areas without a physical police presence.”

SEPTA officials said they have already seen a 37% decrease in serious crimes during the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2024, including a 47% reduction in violent crimes.

Officials also note in a news release about the SEPTA Transit Watch App which provides a way for all riders to report safety and security concerns directly to SEPTA Transit Police in less than 20 seconds.

Officials are also urging students to use their designated fare cards every trip to ensure fair usage and help SEPTA identify the most heavily used routes.

“Tens of thousands of students depend on SEPTA for their daily commute to and from school, and we are fully committed to ensuring their safety,” said Leslie S. Richards, SEPTA CEO and General Manager. “Safety is our top priority, and we are leveraging every available resource to provide a safe experience for all riders.”

For more information on the plan, the app or to file a report to transit police visit www.septa.org