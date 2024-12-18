SEPTA updated its mobile app. Here are its new features

Version 3.0 of SEPTA’s mobile app has officially launched, offering riders a new, modern and user-friendly experience.

In this upgrade, the transit agency said customers can plan their trips using a fully integrated trip planner, access real-time information on the go, manage their SEPTA Key Cards, and directly connect to SEPTA Transit Police and Customer Service without leaving the app.

“Riders using the latest version of our app will see new features that will make for a much simpler customer experience,” said Scott Sauer, SEPTA interim general manager. “This new app will encourage more ridership and make our customers feel more confident as they use the system.”

The app upgrade is part of SEPTA's larger plan to enhance customer experience. The transit agency has already transformed its website and added new signage.

Features on the enhanced app include:

A nearby map that shows stops and stations that are closest to you

Fully integrated trip planning functionality without leaving the app

Ability to report an issue to SEPTA Transit Police within the app, without needing to download the separate Transit Watch App

Detailed station information for every SEPTA station

Improved features for riders with accessibility needs, including full-screen reader compatibility

An easier experience managing SEPTA Keys, including adding travel wallet funds and passes, in addition to KeyTix

Since the launch of a Beta version of the new app in mid-November, officials said more than 3,000 people have downloaded the app.

After users provided feedback, SEPTA made improvements, including:

A more interactive Trip Planner Map

Defaulting users to seeing their Favorites (when they have Favorites)

Removing retired Key Cards from view

SEPTA officials said they will continue to update the app based on user feedback weekly over the next month.