SEPTA trolley riders can soon ride again in style- -- old-school style that is.

For 75 years, SEPTA has embodied a rich history through its Presidents' Conference Committee trolleys -- known for the retro design and Philly-style colors. The trolley cars were staples along Route 15 for many Philadelphians.

That was until the green and cream trolley cars were taken off the tracks in 2020 and replaced with busses.

Why were historic trolley cars pulled from Philadelphia streets?

PCC trolleys were some of the most recognized icons in the city.

After years of rolling through all sorts of bad weather conditions -- rain, snow, sleet and the road salt to battle it -- the PCC trolleys were due for restoration.

When SEPTA pulled the trolleys from all tracks om January 2020 -- after major PennDOT construction announced plans for I-95 and I-76 -- it was originally for maintenance and evaluation reasons and substituted with bus service.

The transportation service expected the streetcars to be back within 18 months after being pulled, but of course the COVID pandemic put a halt to that with supply chain issues, making their absence even longer.

What did SEPTA need to do to get the Route 15 trolleys running again?

During the last few years, SEPTA's Trolley Restoration Team has taken apart and rebuilt the 75-year-old streetcars piece-by-piece to make them ready to ride again.

Workers were passionate about the project, especially by conducting extensive research and reviewing original blueprints from the 1940s to decide which parts could be fabricated.

New additions include replacing their deteriorating frames and adding new floors, windows, wheelchair lifts and HVAC units.

Back in September, some trolleys made a comeback on Girard Avenue.

There are eight newly refurbished trolleys to serve the entirety of Route 15, running from Port Richmond to West Philadelphia by way of Richmond Street and Girard Avenue.

Enjoy the trolleys while you can, because in a few years they will be replaced by a new line of trolleys, a part of SEPTA's Trolley Modernization program. It focuses on transforming what the agency calls the nation's largest trolley network into something faster, easy-to-use and more accessible.

By running a combination of both trolleys and busses, SEPTA hopes to deploy the restored trolleys while maintaining frequency on the route.

When can you ride the historic trolley cars again?

On June 12, 2024, SEPTA CEO Leslie Richards, SEPTA COO Scott Sauer, Philadelphia City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd District, and others celebrated the streetcars returning at a news conference in West Philadelphia.

They marked this major milestone at the Woodland Shop, the authority's heavy-duty trolley repair facility.

"They [SEPTA workers] have managed to beautifully restore these trolleys in a way that honors their historical significance to the communities they serve, while preparing them to serve our customers for years to come." SEPTA CEO Leslie Richards said.

“SEPTA is fortunate to have a talented workforce that can be counted on to maximize the limited

resources that are available for improvements,” SEPTA Board Chair Kenneth E. Lawrence Jr. said.

Trolleys are expected to start rolling to a stop near you this Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Here's the schedule)