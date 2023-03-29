SEPTA inked a contract to improve accessibility at three subway stations that are currently only accessible by stairs.

The improvements are coming to the Lombard-South and Ellsworth-Federal Stations on the Broad Street Line and the Chinatown Station on the Broad-Ridge Spur. The stations were built decades before the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which ensures equal opportunity and access for persons with disabilities.

The $5,793,063 contract with Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. will deliver full accessibility to the stations. Improvements will include elevator installation, platform renovation, waterproofing and new signage, lighting and security cameras.

"Station accessibility is a core component of SEPTA Forward, the Authority's Strategic Plan," SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie Richards said in a news release. "We have made significant progress in upgrading our infrastructure, and we will continue to prioritize enhancements across the system to make SEPTA easier to use and more accessible to all."

SEPTA is also nearly finished with an ADA improvement project at Susquehanna-Dauphin Station and construction is ongoing at Tasker-Morris Station. The public transit agency said it is committed to making all stations on the Broad Street Line and Market-Frankford Line accessible.

SEPTA also recently announced plans to purchase a new fleet of 130 ADA-compliant trolley vehicles to replace the aging fleet. The trolleys will feature low floors and ramps; wider pathways; audio and visual messaging systems; and designated open space for wheelchairs, strollers and bicycles.