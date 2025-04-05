SEPTA rolls out contactless payment technology for Regional Rail riders

SEPTA has rolled out a new payment option for riders.

On Friday, April 4, 2025, the transit agency expanded its contactless payment option to Regional Rail lines.

Officials said this means customers on all SEPTA trains, buses, subways, and trolleys can easily tap any credit or debit card, in physical form or through mobile wallets using Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, at a turnstile or platform validator.

During a news conference, the transit agency's officials demonstrated how it works at Jefferson Station in Center City.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“Deploying this technology systemwide is a major achievement,” said SEPTA Board Chair Kenneth E. Lawrence Jr. “With this expansion to Regional Rail, SEPTA is the first commuter rail network in the country to accept contactless payments.

SEPTA launched contactless payment technology on Transit in September 2023. Since then, SEPTA has

generated $31 million in revenue from contactless payments, according to officials.

“This technology makes SEPTA more convenient for customers who may not want to plan their trips in advance, purchase a physical Key Card, or use cash to pay their fares – just tap and go,” said SEPTA Interim General Manager Scott A. Sauer. “Increasing efficiency will help us continue to rebuild our ridership and support the major events coming to Philadelphia in 2026.”

For more information, visit septa.org.