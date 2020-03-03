SEPTA Bus Strikes, Kills Man in Fishtown

A man was struck and killed by a SEPTA bus near the Rivers Casino along Philadelphia’s busy Delaware Avenue Tuesday morning.

The Route 43 bus struck the man around 5:40 a.m. along North Delaware Avenue near Frankford Avenue in the Fishtown neighborhood, a SEPTA spokeswoman said.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died, SEPTA said.

No one was on board the bus expect for the driver, who wasn’t injured.

Police could be seen surrounding the bus nearly two hours after the wreck, so expect some slowdowns in the area.