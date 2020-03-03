Deadly Crash

SEPTA Bus Strikes, Kills Man in Fishtown

The Route 43 SEPTA bus had no passengers on board when it struck a man on the street in front of the Rivers Casino along Delaware Avenue Tuesday morning

By Dan Stamm

SEPTA bus involved in crash
SkyForce10

A man was struck and killed by a SEPTA bus near the Rivers Casino along Philadelphia’s busy Delaware Avenue Tuesday morning.

The Route 43 bus struck the man around 5:40 a.m. along North Delaware Avenue near Frankford Avenue in the Fishtown neighborhood, a SEPTA spokeswoman said.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died, SEPTA said.

Transportation and Transit

Bucks County Mar 2

Woman Struck Multiple Times, Killed on Rte. 1; Drivers Don’t Stop

Lehigh Valley Feb 25

Overturned Big Rig Closes I-78 in Lehigh Valley

No one was on board the bus expect for the driver, who wasn’t injured.

Police could be seen surrounding the bus nearly two hours after the wreck, so expect some slowdowns in the area.

This article tagged under:

Deadly CrashPhiladelphiaSEPTAFishtownDelaware Avenue
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us