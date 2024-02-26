A man died after falling onto SEPTA's tracks and coming in contact with the electrified third rail at a Center City subway station early Monday.

The electrocution took place before Broad Street Line service began running around 4:30 a.m., SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch told NBC10 News.

The man reportedly fell onto the tracks at the City Hall Station before coming in contact with the third rail, Busch said.

Firefighters and SEPTA police responded to the scene and the unidentified man was pronounced dead, SEPTA said. His body was later removed.

The death wasn't impacting subway service before daybreak Monday morning, SEPTA said.

No foul play was suspected, but the cause of death remained under investigation, SEPTA said.