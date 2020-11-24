Wreck Closes Schuylkill Expressway in Montgomery County

Drivers were backed up for more than an hour due to a crash that shut down a portion of the Schuylkill Expressway in Montgomery County Tuesday morning.

At least one person was hurt in the wreck in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 between Gulph Mills and the Blue Route (Interstate 476).

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. and initially some traffic got by, but, Pennsylvania State Police then closed all lanes causing a backup of around 1 hour by 6 a.m.

Route 23, Ridge Pike and Germantown Pike can be used as alternate routes to get onto I-76 eastbound from the Blue Route.

ALL LANES CLOSED on the eastbound Schuylkill right now due to a crash between Gulph Mills and the Blue Route. Delays stretched back past Henderson Rd. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/a0B6tKlv0G — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) November 24, 2020

Initially, there was also a lane closure westbond, but that was eventually cleared.