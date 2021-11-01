Scheduled Flights From PHL Drop by 21% as Holiday Season Approaches

Philadelphia International Airport saw the greatest decline in percentage of flights scheduled and completed during the fourth quarter among airports with 10,000 or more scheduled flights, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The number of scheduled flights at PHL, including those that have already been completed since the start of the quarter on Oct. 1, has decreased 21.3% since early August. The airport had over 36,000 flights planned as of Aug. 3, but by Oct. 20, that number decreased to 28,572. The data was gathered by Cirium, a provider of aviation and travel data analytics.

San Francisco International Airport and Chicago's O'Hare followed Philadelphia, seeing their scheduled flights decrease 19.8% and 19.7%, respectively, reports PBJ.com.

PHL finds itself dropping substantially more flights than the 12% national average. Across the U.S., the over 2.1 million flights scheduled on Aug. 3 for the fourth quarter dropped to some 1.87 million as of Oct. 25.

