Sinkhole slows traffic on both directions of Route 30 Bypass in Chester County

Orange cones surrounded a sinkhole that slowed traffic on the busy Route 30 Bypass in Chester County, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 24, 2025.

The hole was visible in the center median of the highway between the Route 113 and Wallace Ave exits in Downingtown during the Monday morning commute.

Crews blocked the left lane on both the eastbound and westbound directions. Chester County Emergency Services said the lanes would be closed through at least Monday morning.

Sinkhole in Downingtown on Rt-30 Bypass between Rt-113 and Rt-282. Left lane closed in each direction. One lane getting by each way. @NBCPhiladelphia — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) February 24, 2025

Drivers should leave some extra time to get where they need to as only the right lanes were open.

By 7 a.m., eastbound drivers needed an extra 20 minutes or so to get past the sinkhole, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko said.

No indication was immediately given on how long it will take to repair the road.