First Alert Traffic

Sinkhole slows traffic on both directions of Route 30 Bypass in Chester County

A sinkhole is blocking the lefts lanes of eastbound and westbound Route 30 Bypass in Downingtown, Chester County, on Feb. 24, 2025

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Orange cones surrounded a sinkhole that slowed traffic on the busy Route 30 Bypass in Chester County, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 24, 2025.

The hole was visible in the center median of the highway between the Route 113 and Wallace Ave exits in Downingtown during the Monday morning commute.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Crews blocked the left lane on both the eastbound and westbound directions. Chester County Emergency Services said the lanes would be closed through at least Monday morning.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Drivers should leave some extra time to get where they need to as only the right lanes were open.

By 7 a.m., eastbound drivers needed an extra 20 minutes or so to get past the sinkhole, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko said.

No indication was immediately given on how long it will take to repair the road.

Transportation and Transit

Pennsylvania Feb 21

SEPTA's GM warns service cuts, fare increases likely if funding doesn't pass

Artificial Intelligence Feb 21

AI-powered cams to soon start busting drivers for parking in SEPTA bus lanes

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficChester County
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us