Truck Carrying Milk Catches Fire, Blocks Busy Route 202

A tanker truck carrying milk caught fire on busy U.S. Route 202 in Chester County Friday morning, causing traffic headaches for hours.

The wreck, which happened before 4 a.m., closed northbound 202 near Route 401 in East Whiteland Township during the early part of the morning commute.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead around 6 a.m., you could see the burned out truck cab and sand on the roadway with numerous emergency vehicles blocking all lanes.

The crash closed 202 from 401 up to Route 29 in the King of Prussia direction. NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko suggested hopping off Route 202 at U.S. Route 30 and taking Route 30 to Route 29 to hop back on 202 past the crash scene.

ALL LANES CLOSED all morning in East Whiteland Township, Chester County on Rt-202 northbound between Rt-401 and Rt-29 due to this tanker truck crash. Stick to Rt-30 eastbound. @NBCPhiladelphia #firstalerttraffic #phillytraffic pic.twitter.com/wZDtAVkn44 — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) November 5, 2021

The cause of the crash wasn't clear.

This story is developing and will be updated.