Stop driving so crazy on one of the Philadelphia's busiest roads or face the consequences.

That's the warning both Pennsylvania State Police and PennDOT have as they start target aggressive driving along U.S. Route 1 through Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties on Friday, April 28, 2025. Those roads include the Roosevelt Boulevard, City Avenue, Baltimore Pike, Lincoln Highway and more.

In total, around 80 agencies will participate in the crackdown, given "multi-jurisdictional patrol to identify and cite aggressive drivers," PennDOT said.

"While PennDOT often urges drivers to slow down, buckle up, and avoid distractions or driving under the influence, it's equally important to stay calm and courteous behind the wheel," PennDOT District 6 Executive Din Abazi said in a news release.

The plan is to carry the coordinated policing effort for the next month -- through April 27, 2025, PennDOT said. Law enforcement will also be keeping an eye out for distracted driving, speeding and work-zone awareness.

"Motorists exhibiting other unsafe behaviors such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or making careless lane changes will also be cited," PennDOT said.

Both federal and state funding will help pay for the crackdown, officials said.

"The Pennsylvania State Police remains committed to providing targeted enforcement of aggressive and distracted drivers in an effort to reduce crashes and save lives,” State Police Captain Jonathan Sunderlin said. "Troopers will be actively focused on drivers who are not only speeding, but also tailgating, failing to use turn signals, and distracted driving. The Pennsylvania State Police is partnering with law enforcement agencies throughout the state to ensure that this endeavor is widespread and successful."

How big of a problem is aggressive driving in the Philadelphia region?

There were 1,559 aggressive driving crashes in the five-county region in 2024, PennDOT said. Those crashes resulted in 40 deaths and 93 suspected seriously-injured people.

What is aggressive driving?

"The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) defines aggressive driving as 'the operation of a motor vehicle in a manner that endangers or is likely to endanger other persons or property,' which can include a number of different moving traffic offenses," according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Some examples given by OSHA include:

Failure to yield to other drivers and pedestrians

Failure to use turn signals

Making extra, unnecessary lane changes

Tailgating other drivers

Making sudden stops, accelerations, or turns

Ignoring traffic controls

"Aggressive driving crashes involve at least two aggressive driving factors in the same crash," PennDOT said. "Factors include, but are not limited to, running stop signs or red lights, tailgating, careless turning or passing, and driving too fast for conditions."

What's the ultimate goal of the aggressive driving crackdown?

Officials say they are hoping to lessen traffic deaths and make road safer for everyone.

Philadelphia touts red light cameras for cooling off drivers along Roosevelt Boulevard

“The state and local police, as well as PennDOT, play an important role in combating aggressive driving," said City of Philadelphia Transportation and Infrastructure Deputy Managing Director Michael Carroll said. "We also know that speed cameras save lives."

Those speed camera programs are expanding as the city continues its Vision Zero initiative.

"The automated speed enforcement program on Roosevelt Boulevard has reduced speeding by 95 percent, and we will continue to expand these lifesaving programs to new corridors, starting with Broad Street," Carroll said.

What police departments are taking part in the Route 1 aggressive driving crackdown?

Here is the full list of participating police departments as supplied by PennDOT:

Bucks County:

Bedminster Township

Bensalem Township

Bristol Borough

Bristol Township

Buckingham Township

Doylestown Township

Falls Township

Hilltown Township

Lower Southampton Township

Middletown Township

Morrisville Borough

New Britain Township

New Hope Borough

Newtown Borough

Newtown Township

Northampton Township

Penndel Borough

Pennridge Regional

Quakertown Borough

Richland Township

Solebury Township

Tinicum Township

Upper Southampton Township

Warrington Township

Warwick Township

Chester County:

Downingtown Borough

East Pikeland Township

East Whiteland Township

North Coventry Township

Phoenixville Borough

South Chester County Regional

Tredyffrin Township

Uwchlan Township

Valley Township

West Brandywine Township

West Chester Borough

West Goshen Township

Westtown-East Goshen Township

West Whiteland Township

Willistown Township

Delaware County:

Aston Township

Chester City

Chester Township

Eddystone Borough

Glenolden Borough

Haverford Township

Marple Township

Newtown Township

Radnor Township

Ridley Township

Sharon Hill Borough

Springfield Township

Upland Borough

Upper Darby Township

Upper Providence Township

Montgomery County:

Abington Township

Bridgeport Borough

Cheltenham Township

Collegeville Borough

Conshohocken Borough

Douglas Township

East Norriton Township

Franconia Township

Hatfield Township

Jenkintown Borough

Limerick Township

Lower Frederick Township

Lower Gwynedd Township

Lower Merion Township

Lower Moreland Township

Lower Pottsgrove Township

Lower Providence Township

Lower Salford Township

Marlborough Township

Montgomery Township

New Hanover Township

Norristown Borough

Plymouth Township

Pottstown Borough

Springfield Township

Towamencin Township

Upper Dublin Township

Upper Gwynedd Township

Upper Merion Township

Upper Moreland Township

Upper Pottsgrove Township

Upper Providence Township

West Norriton Township

Whitpain Township

Philadelphia County:

City of Philadelphia