Stop driving so crazy on one of the Philadelphia's busiest roads or face the consequences.
That's the warning both Pennsylvania State Police and PennDOT have as they start target aggressive driving along U.S. Route 1 through Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties on Friday, April 28, 2025. Those roads include the Roosevelt Boulevard, City Avenue, Baltimore Pike, Lincoln Highway and more.
In total, around 80 agencies will participate in the crackdown, given "multi-jurisdictional patrol to identify and cite aggressive drivers," PennDOT said.
"While PennDOT often urges drivers to slow down, buckle up, and avoid distractions or driving under the influence, it's equally important to stay calm and courteous behind the wheel," PennDOT District 6 Executive Din Abazi said in a news release.
The plan is to carry the coordinated policing effort for the next month -- through April 27, 2025, PennDOT said. Law enforcement will also be keeping an eye out for distracted driving, speeding and work-zone awareness.
"Motorists exhibiting other unsafe behaviors such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or making careless lane changes will also be cited," PennDOT said.
Both federal and state funding will help pay for the crackdown, officials said.
Transportation and Transit
"The Pennsylvania State Police remains committed to providing targeted enforcement of aggressive and distracted drivers in an effort to reduce crashes and save lives,” State Police Captain Jonathan Sunderlin said. "Troopers will be actively focused on drivers who are not only speeding, but also tailgating, failing to use turn signals, and distracted driving. The Pennsylvania State Police is partnering with law enforcement agencies throughout the state to ensure that this endeavor is widespread and successful."
How big of a problem is aggressive driving in the Philadelphia region?
There were 1,559 aggressive driving crashes in the five-county region in 2024, PennDOT said. Those crashes resulted in 40 deaths and 93 suspected seriously-injured people.
What is aggressive driving?
"The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) defines aggressive driving as 'the operation of a motor vehicle in a manner that endangers or is likely to endanger other persons or property,' which can include a number of different moving traffic offenses," according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Some examples given by OSHA include:
- Failure to yield to other drivers and pedestrians
- Failure to use turn signals
- Making extra, unnecessary lane changes
- Tailgating other drivers
- Making sudden stops, accelerations, or turns
- Ignoring traffic controls
"Aggressive driving crashes involve at least two aggressive driving factors in the same crash," PennDOT said. "Factors include, but are not limited to, running stop signs or red lights, tailgating, careless turning or passing, and driving too fast for conditions."
What's the ultimate goal of the aggressive driving crackdown?
Officials say they are hoping to lessen traffic deaths and make road safer for everyone.
Philadelphia touts red light cameras for cooling off drivers along Roosevelt Boulevard
“The state and local police, as well as PennDOT, play an important role in combating aggressive driving," said City of Philadelphia Transportation and Infrastructure Deputy Managing Director Michael Carroll said. "We also know that speed cameras save lives."
Those speed camera programs are expanding as the city continues its Vision Zero initiative.
"The automated speed enforcement program on Roosevelt Boulevard has reduced speeding by 95 percent, and we will continue to expand these lifesaving programs to new corridors, starting with Broad Street," Carroll said.
What police departments are taking part in the Route 1 aggressive driving crackdown?
Here is the full list of participating police departments as supplied by PennDOT:
Bucks County:
Bedminster Township
Bensalem Township
Bristol Borough
Bristol Township
Buckingham Township
Doylestown Township
Falls Township
Hilltown Township
Lower Southampton Township
Middletown Township
Morrisville Borough
New Britain Township
New Hope Borough
Newtown Borough
Newtown Township
Northampton Township
Penndel Borough
Pennridge Regional
Quakertown Borough
Richland Township
Solebury Township
Tinicum Township
Upper Southampton Township
Warrington Township
Warwick Township
Chester County:
Downingtown Borough
East Pikeland Township
East Whiteland Township
North Coventry Township
Phoenixville Borough
South Chester County Regional
Tredyffrin Township
Uwchlan Township
Valley Township
West Brandywine Township
West Chester Borough
West Goshen Township
Westtown-East Goshen Township
West Whiteland Township
Willistown Township
Delaware County:
Aston Township
Chester City
Chester Township
Eddystone Borough
Glenolden Borough
Haverford Township
Marple Township
Newtown Township
Radnor Township
Ridley Township
Sharon Hill Borough
Springfield Township
Upland Borough
Upper Darby Township
Upper Providence Township
Montgomery County:
Abington Township
Bridgeport Borough
Cheltenham Township
Collegeville Borough
Conshohocken Borough
Douglas Township
East Norriton Township
Franconia Township
Hatfield Township
Jenkintown Borough
Limerick Township
Lower Frederick Township
Lower Gwynedd Township
Lower Merion Township
Lower Moreland Township
Lower Pottsgrove Township
Lower Providence Township
Lower Salford Township
Marlborough Township
Montgomery Township
New Hanover Township
Norristown Borough
Plymouth Township
Pottstown Borough
Springfield Township
Towamencin Township
Upper Dublin Township
Upper Gwynedd Township
Upper Merion Township
Upper Moreland Township
Upper Pottsgrove Township
Upper Providence Township
West Norriton Township
Whitpain Township
Philadelphia County:
City of Philadelphia
