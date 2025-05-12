Stop at the red light at a busy Center City Philadelphia intersection or pay up.

Drivers who run the red light at 20th Street and JFK Boulevard face $100 fines starting on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Back in March, the Philadelphia Parking Authority announced a 45-day warning period for drivers who are captured on video running the red light.

Anyone caught by the automated red light cams blowing through the light will get a $100 fine in the mail, the PPA said.

Part of Philly's red light camera program aimed at safety improvements

There are nearly 150 red light cams monitoring nearly three dozen Philadelphia intersections, the PPA said.

The news red light cams are part of the PPA's program aimed at improving safety and saving lives, the PPA said.

It also makes money.

"In FY 2024, the Red-Light Camera Program provided $23,038,615 to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Transportation Enhancements Grant Program," the PPA said in March. "Approximately half of those funds are used for safety improvements in the Philadelphia area."