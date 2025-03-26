The Philadelphia Parking Authority is taking aim at delivery drivers blocking Center City streets by using "cutting-edge, state-of-the-art cameras" to time how long someone is unloading a vehicle and fining them if they take longer than is allowed.

The PPA unveiled details of its new Smart Loading Zone Initiative on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

The new Smart Loading Zones will be "equipped with cutting-edge, state-of-the-art cameras designed to monitor and time vehicles, and help ensure a smooth and timely turnover of loading and unloading vehicles and spaces," the PPA said.

"On any given day, our Center City streets are severely congested—often due to delivery vehicles parking wherever they can, whether legal or not," PPA Executive Director Rich Lazer said in prepared remarks. "We believe our Smart Loading Zone Initiative is a significant step toward resolving these issues, bringing delivery drivers into compliance, and reducing illegal parking that leads to daily gridlock."

When will the PPA's new Smart Loading Zone Initiative begin?

Basically, the new cams will be activated at 20 Center City locations on April 1, 2025, the PPA said. After a three-week warning period, loading zone fines will start to be issued on April 21.

What must delivery companies do to ensure they don't get nabbed?

The PPA is encouraging fleet and delivery companies to create a CurbPass account.

"This will facilitate seamless operations and ensure vehicles are properly managed within the Smart Loading Zones," the PPA said.

What's CurbPass?

Here is how companies can enroll in the CurbPass program.

It will cost 10 cents a minute for up to an hour for vehicles registered in CurbPass to use a smart loading zone, the PPA said.

How much will people need to pay if they are caught too long in a Center City loading zone?

The cameras will be checking for CurbPass vehicles. A sign already up along Walnut Street on Wednesday said the enforcement would take place between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday to Friday.

Basically, if you don't have CurbPass be prepared to pay up during the specific timeframe.

"Without enrollment in CurbPass or exceeding the paid one hour limit, a vehicle will receive an electronic $51.00 fine after 3 minutes in a Smart Loading Zone," the PPA said.

What loading spots are going to be monitored for time spent?

The new Smart Loading Zones will run along stretches of Chestnut Street (between 11th and 20th streets), Sansom Street (between 12th and Broad Streets and 19th to 19th streets) and Walnut Street from 12th to 20th streets).

Here's a map, released by the PPA

