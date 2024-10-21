A deadly crash closed a busy bridge people use to get to and from Philadelphia International Airport Monday morning.

At least three cars crashed on the Platt Bridge in Southwest Philadelphia just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2024, Philadelphia police accident investigators said.

At least one person died, investigators said. Officials didn't comment on any injuries in the wreck.

More than four hours later the bridge remained closed, with police blocking Penrose Avenue near the entrance to the Philadelphia Navy Yard.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Drivers hoping to get to the airport should use the Girard Point Bridge (Interstate 95) instead.

The bridge finally reopened in both directions around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

No word yet on what caused the crash.