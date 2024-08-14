Philly officials close Noble Street Bridge in Center City

Philadelphia officials closed a Center City bridge due to safety concerns.

Department of Streets Commissioner Kristin Del Rossi announced on Wednesday, Aug. 14, that the Noble Street Bridge over 13th Street will remain closed indefinitely to traffic between Broad Street and 12th Street.

The closure is due to deficient portions of the steel support beams that are unable to safely carry the legal loads, officials said.

Warning signs will be installed along Broad and Noble streets to alert motorists. A detour sign will not be posted for the closure, according to officials.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The Noble Street roadway will be barricaded at both ends of the bridge while two-way local traffic will be allowed on Noble Street approaching the bridge from Broad and 12th streets, officials said.

The Rail Park will remain open during the bridge closure and the public will have access to the trail and park system.

“Pedestrian and bicyclist through traffic on Noble Street will cross over 13th Street in the Rail Park instead of the roadway portion of the bridge,” a spokesperson for the mayor’s office wrote.

Officials have not revealed a possible reopening date for the bridge.