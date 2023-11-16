Philly changes bus stop location for Megabus, Greyhound, other carriers. Here's what to know

What to Know The bus stop location for Megabus, Greyhound, FlixBus and Peter Pan has moved from 6th and Market streets to Spring Garden Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

Where you catch a coach bus in Philadelphia is different starting Thursday.

Last week, Philadelphia announced that the bus stop location for Megabus, Greyhound and other carriers was being moved from the near the heart of the Old City neighborhood to near Penn's Landing along the Delaware river waterfront.

Starting Thursday, Nov. 16, the curbside bus stop at 6th and Market streets moved to the corner of Spring Garden Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

The move was made in order to address safety concerns and congestion issues for SEPTA bus routes, officials said.

The bus carriers impacted by the change include FlixBus, Greyhound, Coach USA/Megabus and Peter Pan.

Peter Pan, FlixBus and Greyhound will now operate on the south curb of Spring Garden Street and either side of Front Street while Megabus will operate on Spring Garden Street on the north curb under the I-95 viaduct adjacent to the Spring Garden Station exit for the Market Frankford Line station.

You can view a map and overview of the new location here or in the document below.

City officials said last week that the move will help with congestion issues for SEPTA bus routes and daily traffic on Market Street. They also said the new bus stop location near Penn's Landing will only be a temporary relocation through the first quarter of 2024.

SEPTA had initially announced in August that their buses were skipping the stop at 6th and Market streets to avoid the congestion issues. That Old City stop was put in place when the city's previous bus station near Chinatown closed earlier this year.

“The volume and nature of complaints leave the situation at 6th and Market Streets completely untenable,” Mike Carroll, deputy managing director for the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability (OTIS) said. “The Kenney administration is concerned in particular about the nearby concentration of important Federal entities, their employees, and persons engaged in critical activities. For that reason, the City made a firm commitment to relocate the intercity bus operations off of the 600 block of Market Street this fall. Efforts are underway to find an off-street location but require more time, and an interim change in location is needed urgently.”

Officials also said existing parking may be cleared along Noble Street between Front Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard for more bus loading space while the bike lane on the eastbound side of Spring Garden will be detoured. City officials also said they’re coordinating with bus carriers to possibly offer customer service space, including ticketing in the loading areas. All updates on the relocation plan will be posted here.