Travelers can secure on-site parking before going to PHL thanks to new program

Philadelphia International Airport, in collaboration with the Philadelphia Parking Authority, has rolled out Park PHL, a new parking program for travelers.

The first element of the program, Park PHL Economy, kicked off Wednesday, Oct. 31, while Park PHL Valet, the airport’s first valet parking service, launches on Nov. 18.

Park PHL allows guests to reserve and pay for parking in the airport's economy parking lot or the new valet

service before arrival at the airport.

To use Park PHL Reserve, you can log on to PHL.org/parking, click the Park PHL Reserve Button, and provide the requested information, including entry and exit dates. If you have a change of plans, you have up to two hours before your scheduled arrival in the parking lot to modify or cancel for a complete refund.

There are no additional fees when using Park PHL Reserve, and passengers can receive promotional codes for future parking discounts.

Currently, the maximum daily fee for the economy lot is $15 and includes 24/7 shuttle transportation to and

from the terminals and access to free emergency assistance services.

Park PHL Valet starts at $50 per day when booked online. You can drop off your vehicle at one of the three Departures Roadway kiosks at Terminals A-East, B/C, and E and pick it up at baggage claim when you return.

In the future, if you choose the Park PHL Valey, you can select premium add-ons, including a car wash, to your package.

Park PHL Reserve is expected to expand in early 2025 to include Park PHL Everday for the airport's onsite garages.