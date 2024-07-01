Air Travel

‘Free our bags': Waiting hours for luggage to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport

American Airlines passengers reported trouble getting off planes or grabbing luggage at Philadelphia International Airport on June 30 into July 1, 2024

By Brenna Weick and Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

For the second week in a row, travelers spent hours waiting on bags, or on planes, after severe weather caused a mess at Philadelphia International Airport.

NBC10 started getting multiple calls and emails from people Sunday night saying they were stuck on a plane or stuck in baggage claim waiting for their luggage to arrive. 

Hundreds of flights were delayed at PHL Sunday and more than 150 flights were canceled. Many people told us they were told weather was to blame.

The delays meant some flight crews timed out -- meaning they couldn’t work any more hours because of federal regulations. 

Passengers told us they were stuck sitting on a plane on the tarmac for hours -- with no food, water or immediate answers. 

However, the big issue with a lot of travelers was that when they finally got off their planes their luggage didn’t get off with them. 

"We still have not gotten our bags yet," a frustrated passenger said Sunday night. "No one is coming to talk to us, we haven't heard anything about what's going on with our luggage. And it's horrible. You hear them chanting, they's like 'free our bags!' Why won't they let us know where are our bags?"

As of early Monday morning, dozens of bags were lined up in baggage claim, many people with final destinations in Philadelphia having left them behind rather than continuing to wait. There were also dozens of carts of bags taken off canceled flights that would need to be claimed.

While most if not all airlines dealt with weather cancellations and delays, most of the people with the baggage confusion we talked to flew on American Airlines, which operates around 60% of PHL flights. 

We reached out to American Airlines, but didn’t immediately hear back. 

This article tagged under:

Air TravelPhiladelphia International Airport
