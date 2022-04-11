Person Struck and Killed by SEPTA Train, Rail Service Suspended

Service on SEPTA’s Chestnut Hill West Regional Rail Line was temporarily suspended after a person was struck and killed by a train Monday afternoon.

The person was in the track area at the Queen Lane Station along the 500 block of West Queen Lane in Philadelphia around 4:15 p.m. when they were struck by a train.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

SEPTA service has been temporarily suspended on the Chestnut Hill West Line. Buses were sent to transport riders who were on the train.