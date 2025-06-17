Amid SEPTA's looming ‘death spiral,' Pa. House passes transit funding bill

As SEPTA continues to work to avoid a looming “transit death spiral,” the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed legislation to provide funding for public transportation across the state.

The Public Transportation Trust Fund Transfer Act was passed by the Pa. House on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The bill, created by Rep. Ed Neilson (D-Philadelphia) who is also the chair of the House Transportation Committee, would invest nearly $300 million into mass transit funding for all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

“Throughout Pennsylvania, including cities, suburbs and rural areas, more than 1 million people use public transportation every day,” Neilson said. “This is the most significant transit funding increase in over a decade, and no one will see an increase in their taxes. With an additional $500 million in funding to repair roads and bridges, this comprehensive bill will bolster Pennsylvania’s transportation infrastructure in a way that benefits us all.”

A spokesperson for Rep. Neilson said the bill aligns with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal in which the sales tax would not increase while the existing amount of money already allocated to public transit funding would rise from 4.4% to 6.15%. The spokesperson also wrote the funding would drive a total of $1.5 billion to public transit over the next five years.

The bill would also reallocate the money Pennsylvania already collects to invest it in transit systems across the state and help repair and maintain roads and bridges, according to the spokesperson.

“This issue affects all of Pennsylvania, it’s not just the cities – this is a win for us all,” Neilson said.

Neilson said the bill would also allow Gov. Shapiro to form a Transportation Funding Advisory Commission that would create a “comprehensive” and “strategic” funding proposal by Jan. 1, 2026.

The bill has now moved to the Senate for consideration.

The proposed bill comes amid a looming “transit death spiral” for SEPTA, the public transportation authority which serves five counties in and around Philadelphia. SEPTA has warned that without new funding, they’d be forced to cut service while increasing fares.

SEPTA's Board had planned to vote on a budget proposal on June 26, 2025. NBC10 is reaching out to SEPTA for comment on the proposed bill passing the House.