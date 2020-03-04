What to Know For the safety of workers and drivers, Pennsylvania is using technology to enforce work zone speed limits.

The Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWZSE) program goes into effect Wednesday.

Drivers going 11 mph or more over the speed limit will get a warning for a first offense. They will then be fined $75 for a second violation and $150 for subsequent violations.

Drivers are being warned to slow down or pay up as work zone speed cameras in Pennsylvania are now in effect across highways in the Keystone State.

The implementation of Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWZSE) program on Wednesday came after months of a pilot program.

Electronic speed-timing radar and non-radar devices will detect drivers going 11 mph or more over the speed limit through work zones, according to a 2018 law passed by the state legislature.

Registered car owners will receive a warning letter for an initial offense, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said while announcing the plan. A second violation will result in a $75 fine and the fine goes up to $150 for a third offense.

The tickets are civil fines only and no points will be put onto driver's licenses, PennDOT said. Drivers will have up to 30 days to contest any tickets.

Officials say the goal of the program isn't to penalize drivers, but rather to protect workers in active work zones.

"...It’s about saving lives," said PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards said when the pilot program was announced in October. "(in 2018), 23 motorists were killed in a Pennsylvania work zone. Through this program we are urging motorists to slow down and pay attention while driving, especially in work zones where roadway conditions can change on a daily basis."

In 2018, there were more than 1,800 work zone crashes in Pennsylvania.

Since 1970, PennDOT has lost 89 workers in the line of duty and the Turnpike has lost 45 workers since 1945, according to the transportation agency.

“This program is about protecting everybody’s safety," Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said earlier this year. "If not for these workers in an active work zone, I ask you to slow down for yourself and other travelers."

The money collected by the work zone speed cams will pay for the cost of the program.

PennDOT is expected to reveal more about the implementation on Wednesday.