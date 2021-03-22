What to Know PennDOT crews are focusing on repairing potholes along 65 stretches of road in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties this week.

Drivers should prepare to slow down as roving crews work.

You can call 1-800-FIX-ROAD to report a pothole.

Potholes. Anyone hitting Philadelphia area roads seemingly has been dealing with them recently.

PennDOT is trying to fix the pothole problem by deploying road crews onto 65 stretches of state routes in the area.

The pothole patrol was expected be working Monday, PennDOT said. Expect some slowdowns and lane closures on roads from Route 611 in Bucks County to U.S. Route 1 in Chester County to Interstate 95 in Delaware County to Route 309 in Montgomery County to the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia as roving crews lay down asphalt to fix the bumps in the roads. (Get the full list of roads being fixed below.)

The plan is to make the fixes throughout the week, PennDOT said.

If you have a pothole on a state route, you can call 1-800-FIX-ROAD or submit a concern on PennDOT’s website.

Here is the full list of routes being addressed (weather permitting):

Bucks County

U.S. 202 and ramps, Doylestown Borough;

Butler Avenue and ramps, Doylestown Borough;

Route 113, Souderton Road, Hilltown Township;

Route 152, West Rockhill and Hilltown townships and Sellersville, Perkasie and Silverdale boroughs;

Route 232 (Second Street Pike), North Hampton Township;

Route 263 (York Road), Warwick and Buckingham townships and Doylestown Borough;

Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) and ramps, West Rockhill, Richland, and Springfield townships and Quakertown Borough;

Route 313 (Swamp Road/Dublin Pike), Bedminster, Hilltown, New Britain, Plumstead, and East Rockhill townships and Doylestown and Richland boroughs;

Route 611 (Doylestown Bypass), Doylestown Borough;

Route 611 (Easton Road), Doylestown Borough;

Route 663 (John Fries Highway), Milford Township;

5 th Street, Hilltown Township;

Street, Hilltown Township; Curly Hill Road, Plumstead Township; and

Minsi Trail, Hilltown Township.

Chester County

U.S. 1, Pennsbury Township.

U.S. 30, Caln Township;

Route 100, West Whiteland Township;

Newcomen Road, Uwchlan Township;

Valley Hill Road, Charlestown Township;

St. Peters Road, North Coventry Township;

North Caln Road, Caln Township;

Whitford Road, Uwchlan Township; and

King Road, West and East Whiteland townships.

Delaware County

Interstate 95, Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Ridley, and Tinicum townships, City of Chester and Upland Borough;

Interstate 476, Ridley, Springfield, Nether Providence, Marple, Haverford, and Radnor townships;

U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike), Chadds Ford, Concord, Middletown, Marple, Springfield, Upper Darby, and Haverford townships and Chester Heights and Media boroughs;

U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike), Chadds Ford, Concord, and Thornbury townships;

U.S. 322, Concord, Bethel, and Upper Chichester townships;

Route 3 (West Chester Pike), Edgmont, Newtown, Marple, Haverford, and Upper Darby townships;

Drexel Avenue, Haverford and Upper Darby townships;

Haverford Avenue, Haverford Township;

Matsonford Road, Radnor Township;

Burmont Road, Haverford and Upper Darby townships and Lansdowne Borough;

Oak Avenue, Upper Darby Township and Clifton Heights, Darby, Glenolden, Collingdale, and Folcroft boroughs;

Baltimore Pike, Middletown, Upper Providence, Nether Providence, Upper Darby, and Springfield townships and Morton, Swarthmore, Clifton Heights, Lansdowne, East Lansdowne, Yeadon, and Media boroughs;

Tanguy Road, Thornbury Township;

Cheyney Road, Concord Township;

Llewelyn Road, Chester Heights Borough; and

Springfield Road, Springfield and Upper Darby townships and Clifton Heights, Aldan, and Collingdale boroughs.

Montgomery County

U.S. 422, Collegeville Borough;

Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike), Upper Salford Township;

Route 309, Springfield, Cheltenham and Upper Dublin townships;

2 nd Avenue, Royersford Borough;

Avenue, Royersford Borough; Neiffer Road, Limerick Township;

Collegeville Road, Collegeville Borough;

Walton Road, Plymouth Township;

Germantown Pike, Plymouth Township;

Morris Avenue, Lower Merion; and

Finland Road, Marlborough Township.

Philadelphia County