It might not feel like it outside, but winter is quickly approaching. Luckily, road crews attacking Old Man Winter in Pennsylvania will have better lights this season.

PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike are utilizing millions in state funding to upgrade equipment before the first snowflake falls on a Keystone State road. Pennsylvania Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll, Pennsylvania Turnpike COO Craig Shuey and others gathered on Oct. 2, 2024, to unveil winter plans to combat snow and ice on state roads.

Green lights to make snow-clearing vehicles more visible

During the event, vehicles were equipped with "additional green lights which are incorporated with existing flashing or revolving yellow (amber) lights," PennDOT said. "This additional strategy aims to increase safety by making construction and maintenance operations more visible."

The green lights are allowed under Act 78, which first-term Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro signed into law over the summer. The upgrades are being funded by $75 million of Shapiro's budget aimed at giving PennDOT "what it needs to clear roads quickly and efficiently," the transportation department said.

“Keeping Pennsylvanians' travel as safe as possible is at the core of PennDOT's mission, and the new lighting option signed into law by the Governor is another way we can enhance safety," Carroll said.

Drivers encouraged to do their part to keep winter safe on Pa. roads

Drivers are also being encouraged to make sure they are ready for slippery road conditions and falling snow.

“PennDOT and our partners are prepared for the season ahead and we urge the public to prepare themselves and their vehicles as well," Carroll said.

“We all know that winter weather can be tricky in Pennsylvania," Shuey said. “Drivers need to be aware of the conditions and drive accordingly. We have employees out there working to clear the roadway who want to get home to their families, so we ask drivers to give plenty of distance between them and the plow trucks, and don't try to pass trucks spreading salt."

Just how much salt does it take to keep Pennsylvania roads clear over the winter?

"With more than $186 million budgeted for this winter's statewide operations, PennDOT deploys about 4,700 on-the-road workers, has more than 728,000 tons of salt on hand across the state and will take salt deliveries throughout the winter," PennDOT said.

People interested in helping keep roads clear and safe this summer can apply for a job with PennDOT, the agency said.