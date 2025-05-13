First Alert Traffic

PennDOT explores adding ‘flex lanes' to I-476 in Delaware County

By Dan Stamm

Got traffic on the Blue Route? PennDOT is exploring a "flex" to fix that in Delaware County.

The I-476 Flex Lane project would expand the inner shoulders of Interstate 476 (the Blue Route) to be "travel lanes in response to congestion or incidents," PennDOT said.

The improvement project -- in the preliminary phase as of May 2025 -- also would upgrade Interstate 95.

"The project will provide operational improvements on I-476 between the Route 3 and I-95 interchanges, and on I-95 southbound between the I-476 and U.S. 322 interchanges," PennDOT said.

The plan would be to widen and improve the existing highway over about 9 miles, making the inner shoulders a consistent width and the pavement the same thickness.

"Additionally, adaptive ramp metering will be used to dynamically adjust signals at the ramp entrances to proactively manage vehicle flow from on-ramps," PennDOT said.

PennDOT invited the public to attend an open house from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13, at the Community Arts Center at 414 Plush Mill Road in Wallingford.

No timetable has been given for when construction could begin.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficDelaware County
