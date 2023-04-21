Regatta and road race season is in full effect in Philadelphia and that means closures along the Schuylkill River.

Here's a look at the Kelly Drive road closures and how you can avoid them:

Saturday, April 21, 2023 Road Closures

Philadelphia police announced the 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. closure of Kelly Drive from the Strawberry Mansion Bridge to Fountain Green Drive in Fairmount Park for the Kerr Cup Regatta.

"Southbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured up the Strawberry Mansion ramp to Fountain Green Drive, via Reservoir Drive," Philadelphia police said. "Northbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured up Fountain Green Drive, along the same route."

Police said that detours signs would be posted throughout the route.

Another stretch of Kelly Drive should also be expected to be closed Saturday morning for the Sandy Sprint, hosted by the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation.

The charity 5K and walk kicks off at 8:15 a.m. The course runs along the Kelly Drive from near the Philadelphia Museum of Art to just before Fountain Green Drive, according to the race map. Philadelphia police didn't reveal the exact timing and closure for the race, but other recent runs have led to the closure of Kelly Drive from Eakins Oval down to Fountain Green Drive.

Basically, on Saturday morning, don't plan on using Kelly Drive to access East Falls, Manayunk and the suburbs or Center City.

With the bridge out on Martin Luther King Drive and the rest of that parallel Schuylkill River drive closed for recreation, the Schuylkill Expressway can be used as an alternate route, but expect some traffic. If you want to avoid the highway, Belmont Drives and Ridge Pike can be used to access other surface streets to get into Center City.

Sunday, April 22, 2023 Road Closure

It's rinse and repeat from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. along the banks of the Schuylkill River Sunday with the Manny Flick Cup Regatta taking place.

The Kelly Drive closure and detour for this regatta are the same as for the Kerr Cup Regatta the day before (see above).