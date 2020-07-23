Pennsylvania

Pa. Introduces Nonbinary Driver's License Option

PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian says it's critical to have an accurate identification card for access to employment, health care, housing and more

By The Associated Press

What to Know

  • Pennsylvania is now offering driver licenses and identification cards with a gender-neutral designation for people who do not want to be identified as either male or female. 
  • PennDOT says that people can now choose that option in addition to the “male” or “female” designation.
  • It will let motorists and those needing a state-issued identification card to use “X″ as a third option to indicate gender. 

Pennsylvania as of Thursday is offering driver's licenses and identification cards with a nonbinary designation for people who do not want to be identified as either male or female.

The state Department of Transportation said that people can now choose that option in addition to the “male” or “female" designation. It will let motorists and those needing a state-issued identification card to use “X″ as a third option to indicate gender.

In a statement, PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said it is critical to have an accurate identification card for access to employment, health care, housing and more.

"Offering equitable and inclusive services for all Pennsylvanians is central to PennDOT's mission, and I'm proud that we're taking this step," Gramian said.

People who wish to change a current license or ID card can fill out Form DL-32 and bring it to any PennDOT license center to complete the process.

Rafael Álvarez Febo, executive director for the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs, said in the statement that the step is important to better serve Pennsylvanians of all gender identities.

PennDOT said 16 other states offer a nonbinary option on state-issued licenses or cards.

