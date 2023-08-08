Overturned tractor-trailer detours traffic along Route 1 in Delaware

A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed Route 1 southbound near Route 72 in Delaware, on Tuesday morning.
Officials say, just after 9 a.m., a tractor-trailer rolled over and crashed along the road, near the William V Roth Jr. Bridge.
Crews are currently assessing the scene and have declared it a hazmat situation.
Traffic is being directed off the roadway at Route 72 and vehicles are being detoured to 896 southbound.
Officials have not said yet when the accident might be cleared. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
