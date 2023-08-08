Overturned tractor-trailer detours traffic along Route 1 in Delaware

A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed Route 1 southbound near Route 72 in Delaware, on Tuesday morning.

Officials say, just after 9 a.m., a tractor-trailer rolled over and crashed along the road, near the William V Roth Jr. Bridge.

Crews are currently assessing the scene and have declared it a hazmat situation.

Traffic is being directed off the roadway at Route 72 and vehicles are being detoured to 896 southbound.

NCCo. Traffic Alert: Route 1 SB is closed at Route 72 before the Roth Bridge due to a tractor trailer rollover crash. This is a HAZMAT incident and will be an extended closure.



All Route 1 SB traffic is being directed off at Route 72. Detour at this time is Route 896 SB. #netde pic.twitter.com/zYgetGtOke — DelDOT (@DelawareDOT) August 8, 2023

Officials have not said yet when the accident might be cleared. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.