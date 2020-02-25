traffic alert

Overturned Big Rig Closes I-78 in Lehigh Valley

Avoid Interstate 78 near U.S. Route 22 in the Lehigh Valley due to an overturned tractor-trailer

By Dan Stamm

A big rig wreck closed busy Interstate 78 in the Lehigh Valley for hours during the Tuesday morning commute.

The tractor-trailer overturned before daybreak in the eastbound lanes of I-78 near the U.S. Route 22 overpass in Upper Macungie, Lehigh County.

Crews could be seen just after 7 a.m. trying to upright the crashed tractor-trailer.

No word yet if anyone was injured.

Eastbound I-78 was closed from Exit 51 to Exit 54, while westbound I-78 was closed between Exit 53 to 2 miles east of Exit 49B, PennDOT 511 said.

Seek alternate routes like Route 309 and U.S. Route 222 to avoid the crash scene.

