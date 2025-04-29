First Alert Traffic

Vehicle left mangled on median in crash along NJ Turnpike extension

A crash along the New Jersey Turnpike/Pennsylvania Extension eastbound on April 29, 2025, left one of the vehicles mangled on the median

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A vehicle was left mangled in the median of the New Jersey Turnpike extension connecting to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Tuesday morning.

The wreck was reported around 6 a.m. on April 29, 2025, along the New Jersey Turnpike/Pennsylvania Extension eastbound past the New Jersey Turnpike southbound in Mansfield Township, according to 511NJ.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead, a mangled vehicle could be seen on the grass with a stopped tractor-trailer nearby.

New Jersey State Police didn't immediately reveal the extent of any injuries.

Unlike an earlier Tuesday crash further south on the NJ Turnpike, this crash didn't appear to have major traffic implications. One lane was blocked, but traffic appeared to be moving past the scene.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

