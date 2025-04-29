A vehicle was left mangled in the median of the New Jersey Turnpike extension connecting to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Tuesday morning.

The wreck was reported around 6 a.m. on April 29, 2025, along the New Jersey Turnpike/Pennsylvania Extension eastbound past the New Jersey Turnpike southbound in Mansfield Township, according to 511NJ.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead, a mangled vehicle could be seen on the grass with a stopped tractor-trailer nearby.

New Jersey State Police didn't immediately reveal the extent of any injuries.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Unlike an earlier Tuesday crash further south on the NJ Turnpike, this crash didn't appear to have major traffic implications. One lane was blocked, but traffic appeared to be moving past the scene.

No word yet on what caused the crash.