Fiery crash slows NJ Turnpike for hours, leaves multiple people hurt

A fiery crash left several people hurt and blocked lanes on the New Jersey Turnpike for hours Tuesday morning.

The three-vehicle wreck on the northbound lanes north of Interchange 3 (New Jersey 168 - Barrington) was first reported around 1:50 a.m. on April 29, 2025.

Several hours later, the road remained blocked.

Crash and Vehicle fire on New Jersey Turnpike northbound at North of Interchange 3 - NJ 168 (Barrington) left lane and shoulder blocked https://t.co/uIEjVfS5RZ — 511NJ TPK (@511njtpk) April 29, 2025

Multiple people were hospitalized after at least two of the cars involved caught fire, New Jersey State Police said.

Troopers could be seen combing through the woods nearby the crash scene where the two burned out vehicles remained on the roadway for hours. It was unclear what they were looking for.

By 6 a.m., one lane of traffic was getting by, but a long line of headlights remained.

Drivers wanting to avoid the Turnpike entirely can use Interstate 295, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko said. "It's a much better choice than waiting in these huge delays approaching the scene of this crash."

By 6:30 a.m., the crash scene was even more clear and traffic was flowing again.

No word yet on what might have caused the fiery crash.

As this crash started to clear, another crash happened further north along the the New Jersey Turnpike Extension to the Pennsylvania Turnpike.