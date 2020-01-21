Crews Rescue Woman Trapped Under NJ Transit Train

Rescuers worked for about an hour to free a woman trapped under a New Jersey Transit light rail train Tuesday morning.

The incident on the River Line tracks near 36th Street and River Avenue in Pennsauken around 6 a.m. brought a large emergency response to the area.

The woman was rescued and loaded onto a stretcher just after 7 a.m. Her condition isn't known, but she appeared to be conscious.

NJ Transit suspended River Line service between Walter Rand Transportation Center and the Pennsauken Transit Center as crews worked to rescue the woman and then clear the scene. Bus service is being offered.

River Line service remains suspended between Walter Rand Transportation Center and Pennsauken Transit Center due to a trespasser strike at 36th St Station. Substitute bus service is being provided. — River Line (@NJTRANSIT_RL) January 21, 2020

Roads in the area were also closed.