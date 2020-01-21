rescue effort

Crews Rescue Woman Trapped Under NJ Transit Train

NJ Transit River Line service is suspended between Camden and Pennsauken

By Dan Stamm

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Rescuers worked for about an hour to free a woman trapped under a New Jersey Transit light rail train Tuesday morning.

The incident on the River Line tracks near 36th Street and River Avenue in Pennsauken around 6 a.m. brought a large emergency response to the area.

The woman was rescued and loaded onto a stretcher just after 7 a.m. Her condition isn't known, but she appeared to be conscious.

NJ Transit suspended River Line service between Walter Rand Transportation Center and the Pennsauken Transit Center as crews worked to rescue the woman and then clear the scene. Bus service is being offered.

Roads in the area were also closed.

This article tagged under:

rescue effortbreakingNJ Transit
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us