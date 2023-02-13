NJ Transit

NJ Transit Offers Buy 1, Get 1 ‘Sweetheart Deal' Through Valentine's Day Week

Sweet! You can bring a traveling companion with you for free on New Jersey Transit through Presidents' Day

By Hannah Gross

Have your heart set on a romantic getaway to New York or the Jersey Shore? New Jersey Transit is offering a "Sweetheart Deal," which allows customers to bring a companion with them for free with the purchase of a round-trip ticket.

The promotion will run from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20 in honor of Valentine's Day, of course. All you need to do is plug in the promo code "SWEETHEART" in the NJ TRANSIT mobile app to cash in on the deal.

Léelo en español aquí.

The promo code works on four one-way tickets between the same origin and destination. (Basically, they will get you and a friend to and from someplace for the cost of just one of you).

All four of the tickets must be activated on the same day, NJ Transit says. They will be valid until 2 a.m. on Feb. 21 to accommodate late-night travel on Presidents' Day.

The deal does not apply to tickets for travel to/from Newark Liberty International Airport Station, SEPTA or Metro North Stations, the transit agency said. Only one code can be used per account during the promotion.

