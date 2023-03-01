public transit

New Month, New Schedules on Some SEPTA Bus, Trolley, Subway Routes

SEPTA is making schedule changes to some of its routes

By Kaamil Jones

septa bus
NBC10

SEPTA started a new schedule this week for some routes in the city and the suburbs, the transportation company announced. The changes impact bus routes, trolley lines the Broad Street Line subway and Norristown High Speed Line.

The following routes had their schedule changed over the weekend: 11, 12, 14, 15, 17, 20, 26, 27, 32, 34, 36, 40, 44, 45, 46, 47, 54, 59, 66, 92, 93, 101, 102, 103, 105, 107, 109, 110, 111, 115, 128, 129, 135, 204, 310, 311, BLVD DIR, BSL, G and NHSL.

Included in the schedule change is expanded service for bus Route 135 in Chester County.

The Market-Frankford and Regional Rail train lines schedules didn't change over the weekend, the transit agency said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Update schedules for individual routes can be found on SEPTA's site.

SEPTA 24 hours ago

SEPTA to Spend $17M on Electric Fuel Cell Buses

SEPTA Feb 27

SEPTA Inks $715M Contract to Upgrade Trolley System

This article tagged under:

public transitSEPTA
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us