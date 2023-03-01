New Month, New Schedules on Some SEPTA Bus, Trolley, Subway Routes

SEPTA started a new schedule this week for some routes in the city and the suburbs, the transportation company announced. The changes impact bus routes, trolley lines the Broad Street Line subway and Norristown High Speed Line.

The following routes had their schedule changed over the weekend: 11, 12, 14, 15, 17, 20, 26, 27, 32, 34, 36, 40, 44, 45, 46, 47, 54, 59, 66, 92, 93, 101, 102, 103, 105, 107, 109, 110, 111, 115, 128, 129, 135, 204, 310, 311, BLVD DIR, BSL, G and NHSL.

Included in the schedule change is expanded service for bus Route 135 in Chester County.

The Market-Frankford and Regional Rail train lines schedules didn't change over the weekend, the transit agency said.

Update schedules for individual routes can be found on SEPTA's site.