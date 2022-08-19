SEPTA

New ‘Key' to Get Onboard: SEPTA Mobile Tickets May Be Available by Fall

SEPTA customers may soon be able to pay with their smartphones to ride buses, subways and trolleys, a company spokesperson said

By Nicole Rosenthal

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

SEPTA customers may soon be able to pay for bus, subway and trolley fares with the tap of a smartphone button -- no Key Card needed.

A pilot program for the mobile phone app-based ticketing system began in July, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch told NBC10. Participants mostly included SEPTA employees.

“Right now, we are focusing on getting mobile ticketing (paying fares via the SEPTA app) available on buses, subways and trolleys,” Busch said. 

Regional Rail will be added to the program at a later date. 

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Busch said a second pilot program for SEPTA customers can be expected in September.

“Tentatively, we are looking at October for launching it for all customers to use on buses, subways and trolleys,” Busch added. “Regional Rail could launch in spring 2023.” 

Riders who are interested in participating in the pilot program can complete this survey.

This article tagged under:

SEPTAPennsylvaniaSEPTA BusSEPTA faresSEPTA Train
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us