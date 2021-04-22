Crashed FedEx Truck Slows NJ Turnpike Near Delaware Memorial Bridge

A tractor-trailer crashed into the woods, blocking the New Jersey Turnpike approaching the Delaware Memorial Bridge during the Thursday morning commute.
The jackknifed big rig, which said FedEx on the trailer, crashed on the southbound turnpike in Carneys Point Township just after 5 a.m., the New Jersey Turnpike said. By 6:15 a.m. some traffic appeared to slowly be getting by the scene in one lane, but delays remained.
It is unclear if anyone was hurt.
A white foam appeared to be used on the roadway near the crashed truck.
Transportation and Transit
Drivers needing to get into Delaware should use Interstate 295 instead, but be prepared for potential slowdowns.