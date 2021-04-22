Crashed FedEx Truck Slows NJ Turnpike Near Delaware Memorial Bridge

A tractor-trailer crashed into the woods, blocking the New Jersey Turnpike approaching the Delaware Memorial Bridge during the Thursday morning commute.

The jackknifed big rig, which said FedEx on the trailer, crashed on the southbound turnpike in Carneys Point Township just after 5 a.m., the New Jersey Turnpike said. By 6:15 a.m. some traffic appeared to slowly be getting by the scene in one lane, but delays remained.

Closer look at this crash on southbound NJ Turnpike approaching the Del Mem Bridge thanks to @SkyForce10. One lane is getting by, but delays are still severe and traffic is still at a standstill for the most part. Take 295 instead. @NBCPhiladelphia #firstalerttraffic #njtraffic pic.twitter.com/mktWCHLuGY — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) April 22, 2021

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

A white foam appeared to be used on the roadway near the crashed truck.

Drivers needing to get into Delaware should use Interstate 295 instead, but be prepared for potential slowdowns.